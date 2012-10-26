Bond funds attract record demand as stock funds sour: EPFR

NEW YORK (Reuters) - In the past week, investors pulled the most money out of U.S. stock funds at any point in more than a year, an indication that many still harbor deep concerns about the global economy, according to data from EPFR Global.

U.S. stock funds suffered outflows of $9.04 billion in the week ended October 24, the most money redeemed from those funds since last November.

Meanwhile, bond funds continued to reign supreme, taking in $9.4 billion during the period. EPFR said that was the most new money ever taken in by bond funds in a single week.

The rush of money out of stocks and into bonds came during a particularly rough week for the U.S. stock market, which has seen sharp declines in the face of weaker than expected corporate earnings.

Investors also are getting more jittery about the so-called fiscal cliff, the combination of tax increases and sharp federal budget cuts that are scheduled to start on January 1 unless U.S. lawmakers agree to an alternative plan for reducing the deficit.

“There is still real fear in the financial markets, primarily among individual investors,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.57 percent as bellwether U.S. companies such as Google (GOOG.O), Caterpillar (CAT.N), and General Electric (GE.N) reported weaker-than-expected earnings or forecasts.

Concerns about U.S. stocks are running so high that even European bonds are starting to look good to investors.

Investors gave a record-high $2.26 billion in new money to funds that hold European bonds. Up until the past week, those funds had only taken in $1.55 billion in new money this year.

“Europe looks like an area that everyone’s avoided, and you can get some good value there,” said Richard Sichel, who oversees $1.8 billion as chief investment officer of Philadelphia Trust Co., in reference to the continent’s high-yielding debt.

U.S. bond funds continued to attract the most new cash with inflows of $3.74 billion, after boasting $5.4 billion in new cash the prior week.

In intraday trading Friday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was 1.76.

High-yield “junk” bond funds attracted $1.43 billion and emerging market bond funds grabbed $1.2 billion as the appetite for yield persisted.

Investors are feeling increasingly confident about the growth prospects of emerging market nations, Sichel added.

Along with the region’s bonds, investors even warmed a bit to European stocks and gave $1.13 billion to funds that hold them. Investors also branched out of the United States to put $2.55 billion into emerging market stock funds. The inflows into both asset classes are the most in five weeks, EPFR Global said.

The appetite for European assets came despite rocky data, including a report from Spain’s central bank that its economy contracted in the third quarter. Moody’s downgrades of five Spanish regions added to suspense over whether the indebted country will seek a European bailout.

Money market funds, known for their safety but low returns, underscored the hunt for yield in global assets with outflows of nearly $14 billion over the reporting period.

Money market funds are “the worst offender” in the low-return environment in the United States, given their negative real returns after inflation, said Ghriskey of Solaris.