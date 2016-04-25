El-Erian says this week's Fed meeting to set stage for June hike

Mohamed El-Erian speaks during an interview at Thomson Reuters in New York March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), said on Monday he expects this week’s Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting to set the stage for a June interest rate hike.

El-Erian told Reuters: “Fed officials may even be tempted to hike as early this week though this remains a lower probability event.” The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet Tuesday and Wednesday and then next on June 14-15.

“Notwithstanding the headwinds from abroad, the Fed is likely to hike this year at least once, and possibly twice,” El-Erian said.

Earlier this month, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was on a solid course with some hints of inflation, so the Federal Reserve was on track for further interest rate hikes.

“The U.S. economy has continued to progress in a satisfactory way. We continue to see good job performance, some evidence of inflation moving up, so that was our expectation when we raised rates in December,” Yellen said.