UK funds bleed assets post-Brexit - SocGen/EPFR
July 15, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

UK funds bleed assets post-Brexit - SocGen/EPFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - UK equity funds suffered nearly $5 billion in outflows in the two weeks after the country voted to leave the European Union, according Societe Generale and EPFR.

Assets under management at funds that supply data to EPFR shrank more than 9 percent to $450 billion, SocGen says, with losses concentrated in equity and money market funds.

“The data should be viewed with caution and as only a partial estimate of the damage to the fund industry,” said the broker in a note to clients, warning that the numbers do not capture the consequences of last week’s property fund suspensions.

SocGen maintained a grim outlook on the UK economy and continues to see further losses for the sterling and banking stocks.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar

