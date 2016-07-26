FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock fund took profits in U.S. energy stocks
July 26, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

BlackRock fund took profits in U.S. energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock’s global allocation fund booked profits on U.S.-based energy shares in June as oil prices rose more than 25 percent in the second quarter, as a part of a 85 percent rebound since hitting 12-year lows in early 2016 tied to fears about oversupply.

“During the month of June, we took profits in U.S.-based energy stocks as higher oil prices have led to higher valuations for many of these companies,” Russ Koesterich, head of asset allocation for the BlackRock fund, said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

