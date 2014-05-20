Aberdeen plans new Brazil fund amid effort to lure pension funds

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, Europe’s largest independent money manager, expects to complete within weeks the sale of a fund investing in Brazilian stocks and government debt, two executives said on Tuesday.

Assets in the fundo multimercado, as the vehicle is known in Brazil, will be split evenly between domestic stocks and government debt, using the domestic IBX stock index and the interbank lending rate CDI as benchmarks, respectively, said George Kerr, Aberdeen’s senior business development manager in Brazil. Aberdeen wants to target pension funds as the vehicle’s main client, he noted.

The fund will have a “long-only” strategy, meaning managers can only bet the price of a stock or bond will go up, said Nick Robinson, who as head of Brazil equities helps oversee $13 billion invested in the country. Fundos multimercado are a Brazil-only feature often described as a form of a regulated hedge fund.

According to Robinson, demand for similar structures and for vehicles to invest abroad is growing among local pension funds seeking to boost returns. Diversification is gradually taking hold among local investors, as expectations of a gradual decline in borrowing costs in coming years make government bonds less attractive - boosting the allure of alternative, riskier instruments.

“We believe that this trend of rising demand for asset diversification and more sophisticated products will keep gaining traction in coming years,” Kerr said.

According to Robinson, Aberdeen’s investment approach to Brazil tends to focus more on an active management that prioritizes cherry-picking to, for instance, macroeconomic or sectorial trends. He likes companies with robust management and high corporate governance standards, strong balance sheets and cash generation and a sustainable business model.

Among sectors he favors in Brazilian equity markets, Robinson mentioned retail and services companies with core focus on the domestic economy, banks and non-bank financial firms, and commercial real estate companies like shopping mall operators.

The São Paulo Stock Exchange’s IFNC financial stock index, which comprises the largest banks and financial shares in the nation’s benchmark Bovespa stock index, is up 23 percent in the past three months, compared with a 13 percent gain in the Bovespa.

Among the Bovespa’s largest gainers this year are for-profit education firms Kroton Educacional SA and Anhnaguera Educacional Participações SA, insurer BB Seguridade Participações SA and merchant acquirer Cielo SA. Robinson did not mention any of his individual picks.

Recently, Robinson and his team have steered clear of shares in utilities, telecommunications companies and exporters. “These are sectors that supposedly are defensive but haven’t behaved like that over time,” he said utilities and phone carriers.

Scotland-based Aberdeen Asset Management, which oversees $540 billion globally, sold an equity-only vehicle in Brazil this month.