Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleLine Capital LP., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTX2CW2U

NEW YORK Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine posted a net inflow of $790.23 million into its open-ended mutual funds in August, for a year-to-date net inflow of $11.37 billion, the firm said on Thursday.

The $61.3 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of DoubleLine, had a net inflow of $322.42 million in August. The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The $7.48 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund - an intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed-income sector, including corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations and emerging markets debt - had a net inflow of $248 million in August.

DoubleLine's largest equities mutual fund, the $1.34 billion DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE® fund, had a net inflow of $117.32 billion in August, the fund's largest net monthly inflow since inception. Previously, the fund’s largest net monthly inflow was $117.07 million, recorded in July.

The DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund's two sources of return include an actively managed fixed-income portfolio and a rules-based exposure to the U.S. stock market.

Overall, reinvestments of capital gains and/or dividends are not counted as inflows.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)