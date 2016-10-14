NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday on running a “high pressure” economy with a tight labor market to reverse some of the negative effects of the Great Recession of 2008 suggests the U.S. central bank will stay accommodative for longer, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital.

"I didn't hear, 'We are going to tighten in December,'" Gundlach said in a telephone interview. "I think she is concerned about the trend of economic growth. GDP is not doing what they want."

Gundlach said the GDP Now indicator from the Atlanta Federal Reserve has been cut in half to only 1.9 percent for the third quarter after only 1.1 percent actual for the first half of this year. "GDP Now keeps fading away. If we get only 1.9 percent GDP for third - and fourth quarters - we are looking at only 1.5 percent GDP this year," he said.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $106 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said Yellen's remarks suggest that she embraces the hypothesis introduced by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who said that secular stagnation, or a lack of demand, is pushing down global growth.

"I think Yellen is saying, "You don't have to tighten policy just because inflation goes to over 2 percent. Inflation can go to 3 percent, if the Fed thinks this is temporary," Gundlach said. "Yellen is thinking independently and willing to act on what she thinks."

