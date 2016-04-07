DoubleLine's Gundlach says negative interest rates backfiring

Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday that negative interest rates implemented by some major central banks, notably in Japan, are backfiring.

“The negative interest rate experiment seems to be backfiring,” said Gundlach, who helps oversee $95 billion for Los Angeles-based DoubleLine. “The best evidence of negative interest rates backfiring is the yen versus the dollar and the Nikkei.”

The dollar slumped against the yen again on Thursday in the wake of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and expectations the Bank of Japan was unlikely to intervene, while global growth concerns weighed on equities.

In January, Japan joined the European Central Bank and the central banks of Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland in negative territory, in effort to boost their economies partly by way of weakening currencies.

The dollar was last down 1.4 percent at 108.01, its biggest daily percentage drop in two months. The decline put the greenback’s losses at about 10 percent for the year.

Gundlach said: “Negative interest rates are not just deflationary, they are deflation. You lose money.”

In both 2015 and 2014 Gundlach made correct predictions on market events. In 2015, he forecast that oil prices would plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China’s slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014, he forecast that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, rather than rise as many others had expected.