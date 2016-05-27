FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach: Yellen remark 'doesn't suggest' June hike
May 27, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach: Yellen remark 'doesn't suggest' June hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleLine Capital LP., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, said Friday that Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's remarks that a rate hike would be appropriate in coming months "doesn't suggest" a hike in June.

Wall Street trimmed gains in early afternoon trading on Friday after Yellen said it would likely be appropriate to raise rates "in the coming months." But Gundlach said he still believes Yellen was more dovish in her comments Friday than her Fed colleagues.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
