a year ago
DoubleLine shorting some restaurants, airlines and retailers: CNBC
September 21, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

DoubleLine shorting some restaurants, airlines and retailers: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleLine Capital LP., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on CNBC television onWednesday that he has been selectively shorting shares in some restaurants, airlines and retailers.

He said economic growth has been sub-par and that will continue to be reflected in certain names in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. "When the next recession comes - and it will - all those categories are going to get killed," Gundlach added in a follow-up interview with Reuters.

Gundlach said on CNBC that the latest move on Wednesday by the Bank of Japan, which introduced a target for 10-year interest rates in its latest bid to restart economic growth, shows BoJ officials have given up on negative interest rates.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said BoJ officials have moved away from negative interest rates as they harm banking systems.

"When you see pivots like this, that means something else is coming," Gundlach said, noting the possibility of fiscal policy.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
