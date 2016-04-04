Gundlach's DoubleLine posts $2 billion mutual funds inflow in March

Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $2.02 billion in its open-end mutual funds in March, for a year-to-date total of $6.21 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest of the DoubleLine Funds by total assets, had a net inflow of $1.61 billion, for a year-to-date net inflow of $5.29 billion. The $57.99 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of $308.44 million in March, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $687.99 million, the company said in a statement.

The $6.07 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund invests in different fixed income sectors, including corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging markets debt, municipal bonds, Treasuries and mortgage securities.