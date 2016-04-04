FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gundlach's DoubleLine posts $2 billion mutual funds inflow in March
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 4, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Gundlach's DoubleLine posts $2 billion mutual funds inflow in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $2.02 billion in its open-end mutual funds in March, for a year-to-date total of $6.21 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest of the DoubleLine Funds by total assets, had a net inflow of $1.61 billion, for a year-to-date net inflow of $5.29 billion. The $57.99 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of $308.44 million in March, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $687.99 million, the company said in a statement.

The $6.07 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund invests in different fixed income sectors, including corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging markets debt, municipal bonds, Treasuries and mortgage securities. 

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.