a year ago
DoubleLine's open-end mutual funds post $693 million June net inflow
July 1, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

DoubleLine's open-end mutual funds post $693 million June net inflow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, posted inflows of $693 million in its open-end mutual funds during the month of June, according to the Los Angeles-based firm.

That brings year-to-date inflows to $9.74 billion, DoubleLine said.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine, had a net inflow of $363.6 million in June, for a year-to-date net inflow of $7.56 billion.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, MBS.

"Strong inflows continue for the firm as its flagship products perform well," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Even as interest in passive bond ETFs grows, this active management team with a long-term record of success is able to grow its base."

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund - which invests in different sectors of the fixed-income universe, including corporate securities, bank debt and collateralized loan obligations - had a net inflow of $173.8 million in June, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $1.46 billion.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
