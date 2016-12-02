A packet of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln five-dollar bill currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

NEW YORK The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total assets, had net outflows of $1.4 billion in November, the third-largest cash withdrawals since the 2013 "taper-tantrum" months, while flows increased into DoubleLine's low duration and unconstrained bond funds, the firm said Friday.

The $59.2 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer, and Philip Barach, its president.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund's largest and second-largest net outflows for a month, -$2.2 billion and -$2.0 billion, were posted respectively during the taper-tantrum months of December and September 2013.

In May 2013, after a mere suggestion of an imminent reduction or "taper" of bond purchases by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, yields skyrocketed in a span of four months.

Throughout 2016, Gundlach has warned that rising rates would translate into negative returns, which could spark a logical rotation out of intermediate-term bond funds. "I predicted this would happen," Gundlach said about the cash withdrawals.

But unlike during the taper tantrum of the second half of 2013, DoubleLine enters the next rising-rate period with multiple strategies with track records of three years or longer designed for investors fearing still higher rates.

Investors have moved money into DoubleLine's low duration, unconstrained as well as its equity funds.

DoubleLine's largest equities portfolio, the $1.7 billion DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund, had a net inflow of $171.7 million in November, the largest net monthly inflow since the October 31, 2013 inception of the fund. The fund had a year-to-date net inflow of $843.6 million.

The $360.2 million DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund, which is an unconstrained bond fund, had a net inflow of $36.0 million in November, its second largest net monthly inflow since inception and up from a $17.9 million net inflow in the previous month.

The DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund is run by Gundlach and Jeffrey Sherman, the firm's deputy chief investment officer.

The $3.4 billion DoubleLine Low Duration Bond Fund had a net inflow of $154.4 million in November, its largest net monthly inflow for the year so far and up from $61.5 million in October.

