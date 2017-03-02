E*Trade Financial joins rivals in cutting trade commission

(Reuters) - Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.

The company said it lowered its trade commission by about 30 percent to $6.95 from $9.99 for all customers.

Fidelity Investments Inc and Charles Schwab Corp slashed trade commissions earlier this week, accelerating the race to zero and foreshadowing a more important battle to win clients for potentially more lucrative services.