Retail investors to get crack at Apollo commodities fund

BOSTON (Reuters) - Wells Fargo will provide retail investors a chance to access a natural resources fund being launched by New York private equity firm Apollo Global Management, LLC, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Apollo is seeking to raise $3 billion for the new fund, Apollo Natural Resources II, L.P, to take advantage of opportunities in energy, mining and agriculture after a slump in commodities prices, according to Apollo’s prospectus and an executive summary done by Wells Fargo.

“Each of the targeted sectors are in need of long-term financing solutions, or present distressed opportunities, as global demand and growth development continue to trend upwards,” according to Wells Fargo’s Investment Institute’s executive summary on the fund. The institute provides advice to the Wells Fargo’s financial advisers and clients.

Wealthy retail investors can get into feeder fund Apollo Natural Resources II ASP Fund through Wells Fargo for as little as $100,000, far less than the millions usually required for private equity investments. The fund will invest its capital in Apollo Natural Resources II, the second natural resource fund Apollo has launched since 2012.

Reuters first reported on Apollo’s plan to launch the second natural resources fund in October. A Wells Fargo spokesman was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Apollo declined to comment.

Private equity firms usually seek investments from pension funds, endowments and other big institutional investors, but in recent months their portfolios, like those of hedge funds, have been marketed to smaller investors too.

They are popular with wealthy retail investors, who are called qualified purchasers by regulators, because they offer access to sophisticated funds at a time when stock and bond investments are losing some punch. For big investment managers, smaller investors are a new source of capital.

Apollo’s first natural resources fund, ANRP I, launched in December 2012, reported a gross internal rate of return of 15.8 percent at the end of March. That fund raised $1.3 billion when it was launched, and now invests in 15 companies.

The new fund will spend between $100 million and $300 million at a time backing teams to make acquisitions or sell unloved assets, according to the documents.

After rapid expansion, exploration and production companies are now struggling to pay back some $1.6 trillion in bank loans, the executive summary said, noting this creates a chance to extend credit as banks back off.

The energy sector also needs an estimated $2.7 trillion in capital between now and 2018, the summary said.