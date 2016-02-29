Fidelity marked down value of several pre-IPO companies in January

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, the largest mutual fund investor in pre-IPO companies, marked down the value of several start-up stars in January, with web security firm Cloudflare Inc taking the biggest hit with a 31 percent decline.

Boston-based Fidelity disclosed the valuation adjustments on Sunday in fund holding disclosure updates for January.

Fidelity’s $103 billion Contrafund (FCNTX.O) disclosed reduced valuations for Blue Apron Inc (-12 percent), Nutanix Inc (-7 percent), Twilio (-13 percent), Cloudflare (-31 percent), Delphix (-12 percent) and DropBox Inc (-10 percent).