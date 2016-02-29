FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity marked down value of several pre-IPO companies in January
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 29, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Fidelity marked down value of several pre-IPO companies in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a stock ticker at a Fidelity Investments office in Boston, Massachusetts July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, the largest mutual fund investor in pre-IPO companies, marked down the value of several start-up stars in January, with web security firm Cloudflare Inc taking the biggest hit with a 31 percent decline.

Boston-based Fidelity disclosed the valuation adjustments on Sunday in fund holding disclosure updates for January.

Fidelity’s $103 billion Contrafund (FCNTX.O) disclosed reduced valuations for Blue Apron Inc (-12 percent), Nutanix Inc (-7 percent), Twilio (-13 percent), Cloudflare (-31 percent), Delphix (-12 percent) and DropBox Inc (-10 percent).

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.