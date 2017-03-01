Guggenheim attracts broad fixed-income fund inflows in February

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Guggenheim Investments attracted net inflows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in February, the firm said on Wednesday.

Guggenheim has had positive net flows in its fixed-income mutual funds for 38 of the last 39 months under global chief investment officer Scott Minerd.

Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over three and five years, according to Morningstar, took in $665 million in February, the firm said.

The $5.2 billion fund has experienced net inflows for 38 consecutive months, Guggenheim added.

Meanwhile, the Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund, a $4.6 billion nontraditional bond fund that has also outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over five years, took in $300 million in February, the firm said.

Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund, a bank loan fund that has outperformed 97 percent of peers over five years, took in $162 million in February.

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund, a short-term bond fund, experienced its 39th consecutive month of net inflows since its December 2013 inception. It has outperformed 99 percent of funds in its Morningstar category over three years.

Guggenheim said its BulletShares suite of defined maturity ETFs had $290 million in net flows in February, which helped the firm reach an all-time high with $34 billion in ETF assets under management.