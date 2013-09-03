FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn cutting stake in Hain Celestial by half through stock sale
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 3, 2013 / 11:22 PM / in 4 years

Icahn cutting stake in Hain Celestial by half through stock sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn and his entities are cutting their stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN.O) by roughly half, Hain said on Tuesday.

Hain Celestial Group said certain shareholders, including entities related to Icahn, will sell 3.65 million shares of common stock in the company, with Jefferies LLC serving as the underwriter in the sale’s public offering.

Following the sale, Icahn and his related entities will collectively own roughly 3.59 million shares in Hain, or 7.5 percent of the company, Hain said.

That stake is less than half the 15.3 percent stake Icahn reported in the company as of June 30, a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Icahn, a hedge fund manager, is known for taking large positions in companies and pushing for management change.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.