FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hoplite Capital's Lykouretzos says shorting American Airlines shares
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 12, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Hoplite Capital's Lykouretzos says shorting American Airlines shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - John Lykouretzos, who runs New York-based hedge fund firm Hoplite Capital Management, said on Thursday that the firm is shorting American Airlines Group Inc as it is the “most compelling short in the U.S. airline industry.”

Lykouretzos, who helps oversee $2.8 billion at Hoplite Capital, said at the Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las Vegas that the firm is shorting American Airlines because its costs are high, it is the most exposed to rising oil prices and it has the highest leverage.

The manager said this investment will pay off in the next 18 to 36 months. American did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reporting By Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.