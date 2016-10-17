Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Monday that many S&P 500 companies are "way overvalued" considering the risk in emerging markets.

Icahn says he is "more and more concerned" about the U.S. stock market but still stood by his major investment in Herbalife ltd, which he called "undervalued, a good model and gives jobs to a lot of people."

