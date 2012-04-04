FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. money fund assets lowest in 8 months: iMoneynet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell by $19.54 billion to $2.566 trillion in the week ended April 3, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Overall money fund assets fell for a fifth straight week to their lowest level since the week ended August 2, 2011, when they totaled $2.527 trillion.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $18.29 billion to $2.282 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.25 billion at $283.33 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day simple yield for all taxable money-market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a ninth week, according to the report.

The seven-day simple yield for tax-free funds held at 0.01 percent for 31 consecutive week, it said.

Reporting by Richard Leong

