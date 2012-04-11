FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money market assets fall for six weeks: iMoneyNet
April 11, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. money market assets fall for six weeks: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders including Jeff Silver (quik) keep an eye on the market in the S&P 500 pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell for a sixth consecutive week by $2.15 billion to $2.564 trillion in the week ended April 10, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

The total assets of U.S. money funds shrank to a fresh eight-month low. They were still above $2.527 trillion in the week ended August 2, 2011.

Investors have reduced their money fund holdings in favor higher-yielding corporate bond funds, analysts said.

In the week ended April 4, taxable bond fund assets grew $9.092 billion, raising its year-to-date increase to $86.413 billion, the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday.

Some of them also pared their money fund exposure in anticipation of more regulatory changes for the industry and possible ratings downgrades of global banks and financial companies from Moody’s Investors Services in May, they said.

If Moody’s were to downgrade these companies’ short-term credit ratings, some money funds that hold their debt could be forced to sell it, analysts said.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $2.75 billion to $2.28 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $600.6 million to $283.94 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 10th week, according to the report.

Yields on tax-free and municipal funds increased to 0.02 percent, ending a 31-week run at 0.01 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong and Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal

