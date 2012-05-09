U.S. money market assets rise in week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $15.95 billion to $2.550 trillion in the week ended May 8, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $13.11 billion to $2.275 trillion, while tax-free assets were up $2.84 billion at $274.96 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 14th week, according to the report.

