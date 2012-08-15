Money market assets rise in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets rose by $19.34 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended August 14, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $20.94 billion to $2.281 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.61 billion at $272.34 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds dipped to 0.02 percent from 0.03 percent the previous week, according to the report.