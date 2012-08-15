Money market assets rise in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets rose by $19.34 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended August 14, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets increased by $20.94 billion to $2.281 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.61 billion at $272.34 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds dipped to 0.02 percent from 0.03 percent the previous week, according to the report.
Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch