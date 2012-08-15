FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money market assets rise in latest week: iMoneyNet
#Business News
August 15, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Money market assets rise in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets rose by $19.34 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended August 14, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $20.94 billion to $2.281 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.61 billion at $272.34 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds dipped to 0.02 percent from 0.03 percent the previous week, according to the report.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

