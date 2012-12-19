FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US money market assets down in latest week: iMoneyNet
December 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

US money market assets down in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell by $9.72 billion to $2.619 trillion in the week ended December 18, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $12.44 billion to $2.341 trillion, while tax-free assets rose by $2.72 billion to $278.44 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.

Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Dan Grebler

