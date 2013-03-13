Money market assets decline in latest week - iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $9.09 billion to $2.624 trillion in the week ended March 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $6.93 billion to $2.348 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.17 billion at $276.62 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.