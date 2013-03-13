FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money market assets decline in latest week - iMoneyNet
March 13, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Money market assets decline in latest week - iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $9.09 billion to $2.624 trillion in the week ended March 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $6.93 billion to $2.348 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.17 billion at $276.62 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
