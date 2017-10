Snow falls outside the New York Stock Exchange during a winter storm in New York February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets fell by $11.33 billion to $2.614 trillion in the week ended April 2, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $9.54 billion to $2.341 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.79 billion at $273.06 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds was unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.