Money market assets fall in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets fell by $8.38 billion to $2.605 trillion in the week ended April 9, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $8.44 billion to $2.332 trillion, while tax-free assets were up $57.1 million at $273.12 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.