Money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets increased by $2.93 billion to $2.568 trillion in the week ended May 14, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $4.65 billion to $2.310 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.72 billion to $258.36 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for a second consecutive week.