Money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet
July 3, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 4 years

Money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets decreased by $1.46 billion to $2.575 trillion in the week ended July 2, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $2.36 billion to $2.313 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $903.90 million to $262.38 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent for a seventh straight week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged for a ninth consecutive week at 0.01 percent.

