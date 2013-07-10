Money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $15.27 billion to $2.590 trillion in the week ended July 9, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $11.67 billion to $2.324 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $3.60 billion to $265.98 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent.