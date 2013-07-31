Money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money market fund assets increased by $2.03 billion to $2.605 trillion in the week ended July 30, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $2.56 billion to $2.341 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $530.40 million to $264.12 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.