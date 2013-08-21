U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $4.10 billion to $2.614 trillion in the week ended Aug 20, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $3.08 billion to $2.346 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $1.02 billion to $267.95 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.