U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

U.S. currency and coins in a vault at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $10.33 billion to $2.693 trillion in the week ended Dec 10, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $8.04 billion to $2.427 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $2.29 billion to $265.75 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.