US money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet
#Business News
January 8, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

US money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. currency and coins in a vault at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $3.62 billion to $2.701 trillion in the week ended Jan 7, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $8.48 billion to $2.427 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $4.86 billion to $274.71 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.

