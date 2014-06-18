FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 18, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $29.43 billion to $2.585 trillion in the week ended June 17, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $28.23 billion to $2.329 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.20 billion to $256.26 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.