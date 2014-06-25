FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet
#Business News
June 25, 2014

U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $1.87 billion to $2.587 trillion in the week ended June 24, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $2.56 billion to $2.332 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $696.90 million to $255.56 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.

