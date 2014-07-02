U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $3.74 billion to $2.591 trillion in the week ended July 1, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $6.77 billion to $2.338 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $3.03 billion to $252.53 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.