U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet
#Business News
September 3, 2014

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, September 3 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $21.21 billion to $2.605 trillion in the week ended Sept 2, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $19.43 billion to $2.349 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.78 billion to $255.25 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
