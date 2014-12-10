FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money fund assets post biggest rise since September: iMoneynet
December 10, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. money fund assets post biggest rise since September: iMoneynet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market mutual fund assets rose $21.89 billion for the largest weekly increase since the week of Sept. 23, suggesting some investors are stockpiling cash as year-end approaches, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Money fund assets rose eight weeks in a row to $2.716 trillion in the week ended Dec. 9,, reaching their highest level in 10 months, according to the report published by iMoneynet.

Taxable money market fund assets grew by $19.83 billion to $2.461 trillion in the latest week, while tax-free assets increased by $2.06 billion to $254.71 billion,

Prime institutional money fund assets jumped $13.64 billion in the latest week, while government institutional fund assets increased $9.01 billion.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

