U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $8.32 billion to $2.621 trillion in the week ended May 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $6.99 billion to $2.376 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.32 billion to $244.52 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 16th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for a 106th straight week.