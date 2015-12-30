FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week - iMoneyNet
December 30, 2015

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week - iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $3.58 billion to $2.763 trillion in the week ended Dec 29, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $4.14 billion to $2.508 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $560.10 million to $254.16 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.06 percent, up from 0.05 percent the prior week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 139th straight week.

