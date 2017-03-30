U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $5.47 billion to $2.632 trillion in the week ended March 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $6.42 billion to $2.502 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $949.20 million to $130.15 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.38 percent from 0.36 percent the previous week and the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 0.32 percent from 0.25 percent.