U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $10.78 billion to $2.605 trillion in the week ended April 18, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $9.59 billion to $2.476 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.19 billion to $129.15 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.42 percent from 0.41 percent the previous week and the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was unchanged at 0.39 percent.