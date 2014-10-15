FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money fund assets fall for first time in four weeks - iMoneynet
#Money
October 15, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. money fund assets fall for first time in four weeks - iMoneynet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell for the first time in four weeks even as jitters have persisted over a slowing global economy, spreading of the Ebola virus and conflict in the Middle East, a Money Fund Report showed on Wednesday.

Assets at money funds, which are seen nearly as safe as bank accounts, declined by $14.84 billion to $2.638 trillion in the week ended Oct. 14, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

For the previous three weeks, money market fund asset inflows totaled $48.6 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $14.12 billion to $2.382 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $725.60 million to $256.07 billion, it said.

Institutional prime money fund assets fell by $10.37 billion in the latest week to $964.36 billion, while retail prime fund assets fell by $1.88 billion to $488.95 billion.

Prime money funds can invest in commercial paper and riskier short-dated corporate securities in addition to Treasury bills and other government-backed debt.

Despite their perceived safety, government-only money market funds saw moderate outflows from a week earlier.

Institutional government money fund assets fell by $207.5 million to $734.42 billion, and retail government fund assets declined by $1.65 billion to $194.67 billion.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average seven-day simple yield for all taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent.

Its average seven-day simple yield for all tax-free and municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
