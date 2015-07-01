U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $3.06 billion to $2.637 trillion in the week ended June 30, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $5.23 billion to $2.395 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.16 billion to $241.71 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 24th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 113th straight week.