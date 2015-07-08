FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet
July 8, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $13.57 billion to $2.650 trillion in the week ended July 7, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $8.06 billion to $2.403 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $5.51 billion to $247.22 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 25th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 114th straight week.

