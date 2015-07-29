FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet
July 29, 2015

US money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $7.40 billion to $2.668 trillion in the week ended July 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $5.99 billion to $2.422 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.41 billion to $245.42 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 28th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 117th straight week.

Wall Street Newsdesk Telephone: +1 646-223-6110

