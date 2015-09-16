U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $5.83 billion to $2.670 trillion in the week ended Sept 15, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $3.96 billion to $2.423 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.87 billion to $247.05 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 35th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 124th straight week.