U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $11.17 billion to $2.713 trillion in the week ended Oct 6, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $8.17 billion to $2.466 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $2.99 billion to $246.95 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for the 38th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 127th straight week.